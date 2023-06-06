Woman 'locked in dingy room without food for days' in Oman

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 5

Manu Bala (name changed) of Kirian village had to face hardships after reaching Oman where she had to work as a domestic servant.

Anu was sent to Oman by Hyderabad travel agents Saida and her son Ganesh in August last year. She said she could not find a job. She requested her agents there to extend her visa but they declined.

She approached Oman-based agents and alleged that they had locked her in a dingy room for days together and snatched her passport too.

She said she was not even given food. She escaped and reached the police. With the help of the Embassy, she was sent back to India. Saida and Ganesh had been booked on Sunday.

In another case, Dheerpal Kaur (35) (name changed) of Patti was sent to Oman instead of Dubai. Her agents Gurpreet Singh and his sister Rajwinder Kaur have been booked.

Veerpal told the police that her agents had taken Rs 60,000 from her to work in a saloon in Dubai but was taken to Oman. She said she was forced to do domestic work and was maltreated.