Woman loses Rs 1.5 lakh in bank

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 26

A woman who had come to deposit a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh in a bank here, lost Rs 1.5 lakh to a suspected pickpocket.

The victim, Harvinder Kaur of Kandhwala Road, said as she could only deposit Rs 1 lakh in the first instance as per the RBI instructions, she stood in the queue again to deposit the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh. Suddenly, her mobile phone fell from her bag on the floor. After picking up the phone, she realised that her bag had been cut and money stolen.

After the bank staff informed the police, the cops gathered information from the victim. On checking the footage from the CCTV cameras there, the police found that a masked man, who had been standing behind Harvinder, left the premises immediately after the incident. SHO Sunil Kumar said the matter was under investigation.

