Woman, paramour held for murder in Muktsar

Muktsar, January 9

The district police today claimed to have cracked a blind murder case involving a man who was found dead along a link road near the Jalalabad road here yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Singh of Ladhuwala village in Fazilka district and his alleged killers have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur of Basti Borianwali and Beant Singh of Sohnewala village in Muktsar district, SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said.

The SSP added that Sukhwinder was a relative of Sohan and the former had illicit relations with Beant. However, her relative Sohan was opposed to the relationship between the two.

“Irate over Sohan’s opposition, Sukhwinder and Beant killed Sohan by hitting him with an axe on his head. Both have been arrested,” the SSP said.

