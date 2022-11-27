Woman, paramour nabbed for murder in Sangrur district

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 26

The police today exhumed the body of a 40-year-old man from a toilet pit in Bakhshiwala village of the district. The man was murdered on the night of October 27.

The police have arrested the victim’s wife and her alleged paramour.

The victim has been identified as Amrik Singh, while the arrested are Jasvir Kaur (35) and Surjit Singh.

The duo had buried the body in a 25-ft deep under-construction toilet pit in the victim’s house.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said Jasvir had lodged a missing person complaint at Cheema police station about her husband on November 20.

“During investigation, it came to light that Jasvir had an affair with Surjit Singh, who is a resident of the same village. On the night of October 27, the duo served sedative-laced meat to Amrik. They strangulated him in unconscious state and threw his body in the under-construction toilet pit in her house,” the SSP said, adding that the next day Jasvir spread the news that her husband had gone missing.

“Jasvir continued to live in the house with her kids. We have arrested both accused. Further investigation is under way,” SSP Lamba said.