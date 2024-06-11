Woman refuses money to son for drugs, beaten to death in Faridkot

Our Correspondent

Faridkot, June 10

A 20-year-old boy, Chottu Ram, allegedly bludgeoned his mother, Sunita Devi, to death in Faridkot city today after she refused to give him money to buy drugs.

Though the victim tried to save herself by taking shelter at the house of her neighbour, the accused chased her and attacked her multiple times with a handle of a hand pump, said the police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot