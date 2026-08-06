Woman remains locked in health centre for 18 hours, probe ordered

An elderly woman who had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon was found locked inside a washroom at the Ayushman Arogya Kendra (formerly Aam Aadmi Clinic) in Malout town on Wednesday morning. Staff had allegedly closed the facility without checking if anyone was inside.

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Krishna Rani, a resident of Ward 10 and a domestic help, had visited the health centre to get medicines. She went to the washroom, but the staff locked the centre and left around 2 pm. Her family searched for her through the night and also informed the police.

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She was discovered only when the centre reopened at 8 am on Wednesday. “She remained locked for almost 18 hours in the washroom. We want action against those responsible,” said Jai Parkash, an acquaintance of the family.

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Dr Rajinder Kumar, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the Malout Civil Hospital, confirmed the incident. He said a written explanation had been sought from the staff. “I have spoken to the doctor posted there and directed the staff to give a detailed report. I am told the woman was not registered as a patient in the OPD register. She has now been brought to the hospital for medical examination and is fine,” the SMO said.