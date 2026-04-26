icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Woman in Abohar, severely burnt in explosion, dies after 5 days

Woman in Abohar, severely burnt in explosion, dies after 5 days

4 shops and a house were damaged in the explosion that was reportedly triggered by a spark from a generator installed in the shop

article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 03:42 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pooja was referred to a higher medical facility after receiving preliminary medical aid.
Advertisement

Pooja, who sustained severe burns in a powerful explosion on Tuesday, at 10.15 pm in a house near Patel Park here, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Bathinda, on Sunday.

Advertisement

She had suffered over 90 per cent burns and had been battling for her life for the past five days.

Advertisement

Deepak Chugh, who runs a sugarcane juice business, his sister Pooja and his mother Neelam, along with two other women standing opposite his shop, had sustained injuries in the explosion.

Advertisement

Four shops and a house were damaged in the explosion that was reportedly triggered by a spark from a generator installed in the shop.

Four victims got treatment at Abohar Civil Hospital while Pooja was referred to a higher medical facility after receiving preliminary medical aid.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh who along with SP Ashwant Singh said, after visiting the site, that sparks from a generator had spread over the used oil lying on the floor causing the explosion. Hundreds of aerated water (soda) bottles also burst during the explosion.

However, a report based on the evidence collected by a Forensic Science Lab team is awaited to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The Chugh family has gone to Bathinda to bring Pooja’s body which would be kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary and post mortem is likely to be conducted on Monday, hospital sources said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts