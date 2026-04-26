Woman in Abohar, severely burnt in explosion, dies after 5 days

Pooja, who sustained severe burns in a powerful explosion on Tuesday, at 10.15 pm in a house near Patel Park here, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Bathinda, on Sunday.

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She had suffered over 90 per cent burns and had been battling for her life for the past five days.

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Deepak Chugh, who runs a sugarcane juice business, his sister Pooja and his mother Neelam, along with two other women standing opposite his shop, had sustained injuries in the explosion.

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Four shops and a house were damaged in the explosion that was reportedly triggered by a spark from a generator installed in the shop.

Four victims got treatment at Abohar Civil Hospital while Pooja was referred to a higher medical facility after receiving preliminary medical aid.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh who along with SP Ashwant Singh said, after visiting the site, that sparks from a generator had spread over the used oil lying on the floor causing the explosion. Hundreds of aerated water (soda) bottles also burst during the explosion.

However, a report based on the evidence collected by a Forensic Science Lab team is awaited to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The Chugh family has gone to Bathinda to bring Pooja’s body which would be kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary and post mortem is likely to be conducted on Monday, hospital sources said.