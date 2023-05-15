Woman shot dead in Patiala gurdwara

Patiala, May 14
Parminder Kaur, 33, allegedly ‘consuming liquor’ inside Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, was allegedly shot dead outside the manager’s room late on Sunday evening. The man who fired the shots has been arrested.
Spotted by a sewadar and a group of devotees, Parminder was being taken to the manager’s room when a man, identified as Nirmaljit Singh of Urban Estate here, opened fire. The sewadar was also injured in the shooting.
“Outraged, he fired five shots of which three hit the woman, who collapsed outside the manager’s room in the gurdwara complex”, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma.
“Divorced recently, Nirmaljit regularly visited the gurdwara. He is a property dealer,” said DSP Jaswinder Tiwana. The SSP said Nirmaljit was carrying a licensed weapon.
Further investigations into the incident were on, the SSP added.
