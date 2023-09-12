Woman stabbed in temple complex for turning down marriage proposal; attacker arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 11

A youth allegedly stabbed 22-year-old Harshita of Idgah Basti inside the Johari Mandir on the Old Fazilka road here on Monday morning. The victim — who was working at a showroom located on the Gaushala road after the death of her father — had gone to the temple to pay obeisance with her mother Rekha Rani.

It has been learnt that Harshita had turned down a marriage proposal by the assailant, identified as Sajan, who was arrested two hours after the attack. He had fled the spot after stabbing Harshita with a knife.

With the help of the devotees present in the temple complex, the victim’s mother rushed her to the Civil Hospital where her condition was said to be critical and was referred to a Faridkot hospital.

However, sensing that it might not be safe to take the victim 100 km away to Faridkot, the family took her to Sriganganagar, which is only 40 km away from Abohar.

DSP Arun Mundan and City-1 police station in-charge Rajbir Kaur reached the temple for investigation as the news about the attack spread.

SP(D) Manjeet Singh said based on the statement of Rekha, Sajan was nabbed within two hours of the incident and the weapon used in the crime was recovered from him. The accused was booked under Sections 307 and 324 of the IPC.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the showroom — where Harshita had been working — had reportedly informed her mother that a youth had been harassing her daughter for the last few days. It has also come to fore that Harshita had turned down Sajan’s proposal for marriage.

