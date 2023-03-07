Woman takes lift, flees with car in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 6

A woman fled with a car when a Karnal-resident, who gave her lift on the way to Moga, stopped on the outskirts of Gagra village in Moga district, police officials said here today.

The victim, Bhupinder Singh, told the police that he was coming from Karnal to Moga to meet his niece in his Alto car on Sunday evening.

When he reached the Mullanpur Dakha toll plaza, an unknown woman asked for lift till Moga and sat with him in the car.

Bhupinder, who was visiting Moga for the first time, did not know the way. He asked the woman about the route, who guided him towards Kot Ise Khan town via a link road. When he stopped to urinate near Gagra village, the woman drove away his car.

“I had left the keys in the car. Later, I took the help of a villager and approached the police,” he said. The police have registered an FIR under Section 379 of the IPC at the Kot Ise Khan police station.