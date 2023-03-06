Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, March 6

A woman fled with the car when a Karnal resident, who gave a lift to her on the way to Moga, stopped to answer nature’s call on the outskirts of Gagra village in Moga district, police said on Monday.

Bhupinder Singh of Karnal in Haryana told the Moga police that he was on his way from Karnal to Moga in his Alto car on Sunday evening to meet his niece. When he reached the Mullanpur Dakha toll plaza, a woman asked him for a lift to Moga.

He said he was visiting Moga for the first time and the woman took him towards the Kot Ise Khan side on a link road. After about an hour, he stopped to answer nature’s call on the outskirts of Gagra village, leaving the keys in the ignition. He said the woman drove away the car leaving him behind.

“I took the help of a villager and approached the police. I described the features of the woman who was wearing a salwar-kameej and was in her late twenties or early thirties,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and started a probe.

