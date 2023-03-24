Woman teacher crushed to death

Moga, March 23
A middle-aged woman teacher of a private school was crushed to death under a private bus of the Jujhar Transport Company outside the bus stand gate here yesterday. She was reportedly waiting for a bus to go to Nihal Singh Wala.
The bus involved in the incident was being operated by the company despite the fact that its self-start system and brakes were not working properly. Some persons pushed the bus to manually start it, but it suddenly gained speed, crushing the woman teacher (Roopwati) to death before colliding with another bus. The police have impounded the bus and arrested driver Satnam Singh of Faridkot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul gets 2-yr jail for 'Modi surname' remark, Congress to contest verdict
Defamation case over ‘how come all thieves have Modi surname...
No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes
3rd all-party meeting by Dhankhar inconclusive
General comment, not defamation: Congress
To question Surat court’s jurisdiction, claims sentencing wa...