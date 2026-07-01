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Home / Punjab / Woman throws 3 kids into canal near Ropar; two die, 1 missing

Woman throws 3 kids into canal near Ropar; two die, 1 missing

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A migrant woman allegedly threw her three children into a canal near Ropar on Monday evening, the police said. The bodies of Tanvi (6) and Tapish (10) were found on Monday night, while the search for the third child, Nitin (4), continued on Tuesday.

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The woman, identified as Shakuntala, alias Suman, has been detained. The police are questioning her to ascertain the motive and whether she acted alone. Family members outside the Mataur police station in Mohali said she took the children out on the pretext of attending a fair.

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Officials are also verifying her mental condition after her brother claimed she faced mental health issues following her husband’s death. Her husband, Kamal, had died by suicide a few months ago. Shakuntala had also attempted suicide at that time, but survived.

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