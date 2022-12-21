Woman tries to smuggle drugs into Faridkot jail

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 20

The Fardikot Police have arrested a woman on charges of trying to smuggle drugs into the Faridkot Central Jail for her jailed son.

The accused has been identified as Amarjeet Kaur of Karahe Wala village in Moga. The woman claimed that she was acting on the directions of her son Gurdeep Singh, who was held in a theft case.

The police said Amarjeet tried to smuggle contraband into the jail complex for the second time. Nine months ago, she had tried to smuggle 15-gm drug powder, but was nabbed.

Later, she was booked under the NDPS Act and was currently out on bail.

The accused handed over warm clothes, including a blanket, for her son to the jail staff. When clothes were scanned, the jail staff found 19 grams of “heroin”, said the police.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act against Amarjeet. The accused claimed that she had no idea about the presence of drugs inside the bag.

Faridkot DSP Jasmeet Singh said, “We are trying to track the mobile number from which her son called from within the prison. A probe has been marked to track the supply chain and nab the culprits.”

