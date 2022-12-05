Woman, along with 5-year-old son, 'jumps' into Sirhind canal in Punjab's Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 5

A woman along with her five-year-old son allegedly jumped into the Sirhind feeder canal near Bhullar village here on Monday.

To rescue them, two residents of Bhullar village dived into the canal. The child has been rescued while one of the divers and the woman are feared drowned.

The police are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.

