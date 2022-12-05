Woman, along with 5-year-old son, 'jumps' into Sirhind canal in Punjab's Muktsar

Muktsar, December 5
A woman along with her five-year-old son allegedly jumped into the Sirhind feeder canal near Bhullar village here on Monday.
To rescue them, two residents of Bhullar village dived into the canal. The child has been rescued while one of the divers and the woman are feared drowned.
The police are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on in 93 constituencies; 19.17 per cent turnout till 11 am
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among early voters
19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge
As the voting progresses, both SP and BJP hurl allegations a...
Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench
The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...