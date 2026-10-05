Women are brand ambassadors of Satkar Yojna; CM Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday declared every mother and sister in the state is a brand ambassador of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, describing the initiative as a social revolution aimed at strengthening women’s dignity, self-respect and financial autonomy. Mann said more than 75 lakh women had registered under the scheme, with Rs 3,824 crore already transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts as Sanman Rashi. He said the scheme was intended to usher in a new era of financial empowerment for women across the state.

“This is the first scheme of its kind in the country under which all eligible women are being provided Satkar Rashi,” Mann said, adding that the state government had launched the scheme in recognition of women’s dignity and respect.

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According to Mann, women above the age of 18 are receiving mobile notifications regarding financial assistance of Rs 1,000, while eligible Scheduled Caste women are receiving Rs 1,500.

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The CM said around 97 per cent of women in the state were expected to benefit from the scheme. He added that the government had allocated Rs 9,300 crore in the budget for the initiative and that the assistance was being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Mann said the direct-transfer mechanism was intended to ensure that financial assistance reached eligible women without intermediaries. He reiterated that the scheme was focused on providing women with greater financial support while reinforcing their dignity and self-reliance.