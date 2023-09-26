Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Bathinda, September 25
A large number of women labourers from different villages of Bathinda district today held a protest against the state government for allegedly not implementing its poll promises, including giving a monthly sum of Rs 1,000 to women and financial aid for construction of houses to the poor.
The protesters demanded the payment of the promised Rs 1,000, along with accumulated undisbursed arrears on the amount since the government was formed.
