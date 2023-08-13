Women to hoist flags in every segment: Indian Youth Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

To enhance participation of women in Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has launched a new campaign.

Under it, in every Assembly segment, women will hoist the Tricolour on August 15, while the IYC will be the facilitator, said Krishna Allavaru, in-charge, IYC. PYC head Mohit Mohindra said the IYC would work unitedly work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in polls.

#Congress