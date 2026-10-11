Women will lead fight against drugs: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal today announced a women-led campaign against the drug menace and accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to fulfil its promise of eradicating drugs.

Harsimrat said women were enrolling in the “Mai Bhago Di Fauj”, which would record all drug dealing in villages and mohallas, and constituency-level coordinators were being appointed. Once an SAD government was formed, the women would hand over forms naming alleged traffickers and those who shielded them.

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