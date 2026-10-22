Women’s Commission summons SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka

The State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged objectionable remarks made by former Cabinet minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikander Singh Maluka over the state government’s Mukh Mantri Maawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill shared the summons on social media, directing a probe into the matter and asking Maluka to appear before the commission on October 23 at 11 am.

According to the summons, the commission received a video in which Maluka allegedly used objectionable, derogatory and inappropriate language towards women while speaking to a journalist of a private news channel. The commission observed that such language could hurt women’s dignity, encourage derogatory attitudes and undermine the principles of respect and equality in the society.

Advertisement

Taking suo motu cognisance under the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, the commission forwarded the video to the concerned authorities and directed an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to investigate the matter.