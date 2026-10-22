DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Women’s Commission summons SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka

Women’s Commission summons SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former minister Sikander Singh Maluka. Tribune file
Advertisement

The State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged objectionable remarks made by former Cabinet minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikander Singh Maluka over the state government’s Mukh Mantri Maawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill shared the summons on social media, directing a probe into the matter and asking Maluka to appear before the commission on October 23 at 11 am.

According to the summons, the commission received a video in which Maluka allegedly used objectionable, derogatory and inappropriate language towards women while speaking to a journalist of a private news channel. The commission observed that such language could hurt women’s dignity, encourage derogatory attitudes and undermine the principles of respect and equality in the society.

Advertisement

Taking suo motu cognisance under the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, the commission forwarded the video to the concerned authorities and directed an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to investigate the matter.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts