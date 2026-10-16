Won’t allow cremation until heads roll: Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father demands stern action

Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father Bhim Singh said the family would not allow their son’s cremation until stern action was taken. “Even if it takes a month or two, the cremation will not take place until the government falls or those responsible resign. I will not hold talks without the action committee,” he said, as the state witnessed a bandh on the third day of the standoff.

Warning the state government against any attempt to proceed with the cremation, Bhim said, “If they go ahead with the cremation, no one will be able to stop Punjab’s youth from reacting.”

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Bhim Singh said the family would explore legal options, including approaching the High Court, the Supreme Court and even Parliament.

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The action committee on Thursday refused to hold talks with senior officers, including the DIG, DC, SSP and ADC, at the protest site. It had conveyed the same position to the administration on Wednesday night, insisting that its demands be met before any dialogue.

The committee has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the DGP, besides a CBI probe into the murder. It has also demanded the dismissal of the district drug inspector, the SSP, the DSP and the concerned SHO, along with fixation of responsibility and registration of FIRs against officials found accountable. Another key demand is that the post-mortem be conducted by doctors from PGIMER.

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So far, Inspector Beant Kaur, Mansa City-2 police SHO, has been suspended.

Bhim Singh also ruled out entering politics but warned that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would face a severe electoral setback if no action was taken. He appealed to protesters to not disturb the law and order in any situation.

The role of drug inspector Naresh Kumar has come under a scanner over the renewal of the accused’s drug licence, which had reportedly been suspended on three occasions over the past four years. However, it was not cancelled and was subsequently renewed. A senior Health Department officer confirmed that a probe had been initiated against the inspector.

Meanwhile, Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh on Thursday apologised to the action committee after members objected to his remarks linking the murder to an old enmity.