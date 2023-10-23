Won’t allow illegal mining under garb of policy: Punjab AG to High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

The Advocate General (AG), Punjab, has assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court that illegal excavations will not be allowed to be carried out in the state under the garb of a policy issued in March and that the policy will not be allowed to be misused for undertaking illegal mining activities.

Submitting this before a Division Bench comprising Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, which was hearing a petition filed by a stone crusher averring that the state was encouraging illegal mining with illegal deposit of Rs 6 per cubic feet through illegal transportation under a policy issued on March 13, 2023, the AG also assured the court that he would make deliberations with regard to the points raised by the Bench and the state government would be informed about the ill- effects of the policy.

The Bench remarked that this issue was related to monitoring, surveillance and detection on the border and the AG shall inform the high court about the machinery which is required to be deployed to prevent such illegal excavation in the state.

It also remarked that the jurisdictional competence to deal with the relevant breaches, as made by the errant(s) concerned, is completely vested in the government concerned within whose jurisdiction the mining minerals are located.

“Therefore, the learned AG is also sensitized that if so, through the impugned circular, the said jurisdictional competence would be untenably snatched, leading to a prima facie conclusion that thereby the impugned annexures are prima facie smacking of the vices of arbitrariness and non-application of mind at the instance of the authority concerned,” the Bench said.

#Illegal Mining