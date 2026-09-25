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Home / Punjab / Won’t be intimidated by ED raids: Punjab Housing Min Hardeep Singh Mundian

Won’t be intimidated by ED raids: Punjab Housing Min Hardeep Singh Mundian

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian File
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Punjab Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to use the Enforcement Directorate to intimidate him and coerce him into switching to the BJP.

Ending all speculation of having fled the country, as alleged by BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, Mundian, along with his nephew Gurpreet Singh Saini Prince, appeared before the media and alleged that the ED search operation at Prince’s residence in Sahnewal on Wednesday was meant to pressurise him into joining the saffron party.

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“I am a soldier of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, who have made their mark as honest politicians. How can I bow before the BJP’s pressure? The BJP has forgotten that we are Punjabis and we will not be intimidated through ED raids or threats,” he said, while scoffing at Bittu, who had said that the minister had fled the country.

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