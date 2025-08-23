DT
Home / Punjab / 'Won't let Centre delete any NFSA beneficiaries': Punjab CM Mann

Statement comes in response to The Tribune report, which revealed that Centre had asked Punjab Govt to verify lakhs of 'suspicious' NFSA beneficiaries
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. PTI file
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stated that he would not allow the BJP-led Central Government to delete any beneficiaries from the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which provides subsidised wheat to them.

Mann’s statement came in response to a report by The Tribune, which revealed that the Centre had asked the Punjab Government to verify lakhs of “suspicious” NFSA beneficiaries.

According to the report published on Thursday, the Centre directed the state to remove these beneficiaries by September 30.

The individuals flagged by the Centre are reportedly either income tax payees, directors in companies, owners of more than five acres of land, or possessors of four-wheelers.

The Centre pointed out that by these standards, lakhs of beneficiaries in Punjab cannot be considered in the “poor category” and questioned if they should be given free food grains under the NFSA.

Rejecting the Centre’s stance, Mann said as long he is the CM of Punjab, no beneficiary will be removed.

“We received a report from the Centre that 802493 ration cards are being cut. This means that 32 lakh beneficiaries of Punjab will be deprived of subsidised wheat. Of the 1.53 crore beneficiaries, the state government has verified 1.29 crore beneficiaries according to the original check list.

“When they (BJP-led Centre) makes new checklists, Punjabis, who contribute to make the country good secure, will become the losers. How can those who grow the grains for the country be denied of these subsidised grains themselves?” he questioned.

Mann said he has requested a six-month extension from the Centre and will raise the issue of Punjab’s beneficiaries at the highest levels of the Union Government.

