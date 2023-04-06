‘Won’t sell drugs’: 25 Muktsar villagers take a pledge

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 5

As many as 25 residents (both men and women) of Midda village in Muktsar district have taken a pledge that they won’t sell drugs anymore.

On March 23, around 300 police personnel had conducted a search operation at this village and seized 548 sedative pills and 100-litre hooch from the possession of six persons, including three women.

The stern police action had worried those involved in such illegal activities. The villagers accompanied by sarpanch and panchayat members met Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and took a pledge. These persons claimed that they earned their livelihood by doing labour work. Besides, they also sought apology from residents for their activities.

The panchayat of Midda village has already passed a resolution that it won’t assist anyone arrested for selling drugs in getting bail. The village also has an anti-drug committee to create awareness among residents. On March 9, a youth from this village had allegedly died after consuming “chitta”.