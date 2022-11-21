Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana, November 21
A fire broke out at a factory near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana on Monday morning.
Wool worth lakhs was gutted.
Fire officials doused the fire.
Details are awaited.
