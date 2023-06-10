Work at PSPCL office remains suspended

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 9

Work at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) head office in Patiala remained suspended for the second consecutive day today.

On Thursday, farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), had surrounded the PSPCL’s office over failure to fulfil their demands.

The protesters have been demanding electricity connections for all the farmers, stop levying commercial charges on power connections of ancillary units, simplify the name change procedure and keep the voluntary disclosure scheme running, among others.

Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, chief, BKU (Sidhupur) sat on an indefinite fast after their meeting with the administration remained inconclusive. Inderjit Singh, secretary, BKU (Sidhupur), said Dallewal had been sitting on dharna since yesterday. “We do not want any meetings, but a solution to our demands,” he said.

The PSPCL officials said the protesters didn’t let anyone enter the office complex.

Ranbir Singh, manager, Industry Relations, PSPCL, said, “No one was able to enter the premises today due to the blockade. Yesterday, 25 staffers, including women, were locked inside. We have apprised the seniors about the situation.”