Work at sand quarry in Fazilka suspended

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 25

The work at legal sand quarry at Badha-2 village of Fazilka district has been suspended as the owner of the land has allegedly refused to give sand at the price of Rs 2 per cubic foot to the government.

The government had opened three quarries at Fazilka on February 6. These quarries include Badha-1 and 2 in Fazilka subdivision and Gariba Sandar village in Jalalabad subdivision. The fourth quarry was opened at Tharewala village in Jalalabad subdivision recently.

The Badha-1 quarry could not be started the reason best known to the authorities. But after discontinuation of the functioning at Badha-2 sand quarry, locals will have to travel to Jalalabad subdivision to get the sand.

The government has been offering sand at rate of Rs 5.5 per cubic foot plus GST. And as per the norms the land owner is paid Rs 2 per cubic foot.

On the other hand, sources said illegal mining had allegedly been continuing at Nawan Salemshah village.

Moreover, a lot of sand-laden tractor trailers have been allegedly flouting norms and have been carrying the sand without covering it, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

District Mining Officer Alok Chaudhary said the government can run the quarry as per the agreement and added that the issue would be settled soon.