Work begins to set up Punjab’s biggest working women hostel in Mohali

To provide safe, secure and affordable accommodation to women residing away from their homes, the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was constructing five working women’s hostels in Mohali, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

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Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur inaugurated the construction of a seven-storey hostel in Sector 66, Mohali, in the presence of MLA Kulwant Singh.

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The hostel is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore and the project is being executed by the Public Works Department on a priority basis. Kaur said upon completion, it will be the largest government-run working women hostel in the state, providing modern, secure and comfortable accommodation for 484 women.

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The hostel will offer a range of accommodation options, including single rooms, double occupancy rooms and dormitory facilities. Special provisions such as a creche for children accompanying working women and indoor recreational facilities will also be available, ensuring a safe and supportive living environment for residents.

The Minister further informed that this was the third working women hostel being developed in Mohali, adding, “A hostel with a capacity to accommodate 150 women is currently under construction at NIFT, Mohali, at a cost of Rs 25.26 crore. Similarly, another hostel with a capacity of 100 women is being constructed in Sector 79, Mohali, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.57 crore.”

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The Department is also constructing a hostel with accommodation for 100 women at Gandhi Vinita Ashram, Jalandhar, at a cost of Rs 10.11 crore. Another hostel with a capacity of 150 women is under construction in Amritsar at an estimated cost of Rs 27.34 crore.

Kaur expressed confidence that all these projects would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Accommodation in these hostels will be provided to working women at highly affordable and nominal rental charges, thereby easing the burden on women employed away from their hometowns.