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Home / Punjab / Work halts in Punjab Govt offices again as ministerial staff protest; union leaders called for meeting

Work halts in Punjab Govt offices again as ministerial staff protest; union leaders called for meeting

The employees are demanding the immediate rollback of the letter issued by the AAP government that called their mass casual leave on August 27 as 'unauthorised leave'

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:08 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A government office in Patiala wears a deserted look as employees observe a statewide pen-down strike on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar
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Work in all Punjab Government offices came to a halt on Tuesday, as ministerial staff proceeded on a pen down strike in offices at Chandigarh and Mohali and on a mass casual leave in districts.

In less than a fortnight, this is the second such agitation by government employees against the Aam Aadmi Party government. Today, it was only the ministerial staff in all departments that protested, though buses plied as usual and schools and healthcare institutions remained open. Only the ministerial staff in these institutions did not do any work.

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In both the main and the mini-secretariat and in all directorates located in Chandigarh and Mohali, employees refused to work in the morning and by mid morning they gathered outside the offices and raised slogans against the government. At the Main Secretariat here, employees, wearing ‘Rosh’ (protest) badges, gathered in large numbers to protest.

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The employees are demanding the immediate rollback of the letter issued by the state government that called their mass casual leave on August 27 to protest as “unauthorised leave” and transfer of their leader Sushil Kumar Fauji from the secretariat to an office in Mohali yesterday. They demanded that no show-cause notice should be issued to employees who went on mass casual leave on August 27.

As the protest gained momentum, the leaders ofthe Union were called for a meeting with K K Yadav, Principal Secretary, General Administration, late afternoon. After the meeting, leaders said that they were simply asked to roll back their protest, without the government agreeing to roll back the letter where the August 27 mass casual leave by employees was termed as "unauthorised leave". Another round of meetimgs between the Union leaders and government is expected shortly.

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Some employees also sat on a one-day hunger strike against the government in support of Mohanjit Singh, who was allegedly picked up and tortured by the police for protesting against AAP government during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s programme at Shelton village in Sangrur.

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