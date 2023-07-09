Work on Rs 9.24-cr Dirba complex starts

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 8

Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday launched construction work of Dirba sub divisional complex.

He said they would check utilisation of each penny and if any officer would be found misusing money, he/she would face stern action.

“This complex will be completed within a year. Initially, the construction cost was estimated to be around Rs 10.68 crore, but now the work will be done for Rs 9.24 crore. This way, we will save around Rs 1.44 crore,” said Cheema.

Offices were situated at separate different locations, but with the construction of this complex, residents would be able to get all the services under one roof, the minister said.

“Residential quarters will also be constructed for the staff and officials. All senior officers have been directed to ensure the use of quality material,” he said.