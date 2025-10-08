DT
Home / Punjab / Work on to form special plan for flood-affected villages: Meghwal

Work on to form special plan for flood-affected villages: Meghwal

Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 02:01 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in Abohar. Tribune photo
Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said a special strategy was being developed by the Centre to restore basic facilities in flood-hit villages of Punjab.

Interacting with BJP workers here, he stressed that rehabilitation of the flood-hit farmers was the Centre’s prime concern so that the economy of the affected areas could be restored.

He also accused the state’s Bhagwant Mann government of failing to provide the much-needed relief to people. He said due to it Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tasked Union ministers with providing immediate relief to the affected people.

Meghwal added that the central government had “specifically assigned him the responsibility of collecting information about the affected villages in Fazilka district”.

While visiting flood-affected border villages, he also met farmers and labourers. He also visited some flood-hit kinnow orchards and assured that the Centre stood with them. He said the Centre had included Fazilka in the list of 100 districts across the country for the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).

The scheme is a major initiative aimed at transforming Indian agriculture.

Originally announced in the 2025–26 Budget, the scheme has an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore for six years.

Inspired by NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme, it targets 100 underperforming districts to boost farm productivity through improved irrigation, storage, credit access and sustainable practices.

