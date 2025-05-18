DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Work starts on Abohar-Malout bypass road

Work starts on Abohar-Malout bypass road

The work on the Abohar-Malout bypass has finally commenced after the situation along the International Border normalised following the India-Pakistan conflict. On May 5, the police had evicted protesters, who had been seeking relief for land acquired under the Bharatmala...
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 07:09 AM May 18, 2025 IST
The work on the Abohar-Malout bypass has finally commenced after the situation along the International Border normalised following the India-Pakistan conflict.

On May 5, the police had evicted protesters, who had been seeking relief for land acquired under the Bharatmala project, from the Government Seed Farm. Officials said Abadkars (settlers), who had ownership documents, were compensated. Sub Divisional Magistrate Krishan Pal Rajput, along with the police force, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

