Worker dies in furnace blast in Mandi Gobindgarh

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 4
A labourer, identified as Ajay Ram, a resident of Bihar, succumbed to injuries during treatment at the DMCH, Ludhiana. Ram and six other workers were injured in a furnace blast at Jai Thakur Private Limited, Mandi Gobindgarh, on Saturday.
Sources said the blast occurred during the iron melting work in the furnace.
While three of the seriously injured were admitted to the DMCH, four were taken to the Civil Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh.
