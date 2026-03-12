DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Worker dies while cleaning manhole

Worker dies while cleaning manhole

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock.
Advertisement

A 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal died while cleaning a manhole behind the market committee office here on Tuesday night, allegedly due to negligence.

Advertisement

The worker, identified as Jahidul Shamim, was lowered into a nearly 10-foot-deep manhole around 9 pm, but he failed to come out.

Advertisement

After nearly 16 hours of efforts, his body was retrieved around 1 pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fellow labourers alleged he had been sent alone into the manhole by a supervisor and a junior engineer despite the work not being assigned to them.

The administration has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the incident.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts