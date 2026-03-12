Worker dies while cleaning manhole

A 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal died while cleaning a manhole behind the market committee office here on Tuesday night, allegedly due to negligence.

The worker, identified as Jahidul Shamim, was lowered into a nearly 10-foot-deep manhole around 9 pm, but he failed to come out.

After nearly 16 hours of efforts, his body was retrieved around 1 pm on Wednesday.

Fellow labourers alleged he had been sent alone into the manhole by a supervisor and a junior engineer despite the work not being assigned to them.

The administration has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the incident.