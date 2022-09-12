Workers to gherao Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house today

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 11

Without taking permission for their three-day agitation, members of seven labour organisations are adamant to start protest from Monday in front of CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence for their pending demands.

The police are also gearing up to prevent protesters from reaching near the CM’s residence as the administration has banned the gathering of more than five persons since the last month. “We know that senior officials of the administration want to scuttle our protest as we have not taken any permission. They can take action if they want, but we will protest as per our plan for our long-pending demands. Labourers from all over the state will reach Sangrur on Monday for a peaceful protest,” said Mukesh Malaud, zonal president, Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee.

“We had asked them to organise their protest at the local grain market. However, they are adamant to protest near the CM’s residence. We are trying to convince them to shift their venue,” said DC Jitendra Jorwal.

