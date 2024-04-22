 Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
INTERVIEW

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, AAP candidate, Amritsar

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal



THE Amritsar Lok Sabha poll is a litmus test for NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. AAP won seven out of the nine segments of the constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections. Before winning the 2022 Assembly election from Ajnala, Dhaliwal had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from the Amritsar seat wherein he had received 20,087 votes, which was a mere 2.34 per cent of the total votes polled. This time voters are bound to ask him 'uncomfortable' questions on his party's performance and delivery of promises made in the run-up to the last Assembly election. In an interview with Neeraj Bagga, Dhaliwal believes that the AAP wave is still here. The excerpts:

What makes you special for voters?

My easy accessibility as I continue to move among people in each and every street of Amritsar and it gives me the edge over all my rivals in the elections. Our government has delivered on the promises we made. We have given 300 units of free electricity per household besides Mohalla Clinics and Schools of Eminence.

About 10 lakh Punjabis were killed during the Partition. People also paid a price during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971. People need due recognition for the sacrifices they made. The Centre has consistently ignored Punjab. The state has never got its attention and also due share.

You have lost the elections last time. How will it be different this time?

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I had contested only to give a political fight. Our senior leaders then, including Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Sukhpal Singh Khaira had quit. This time, it is no formality. I am contesting on the basis of what our party has done for people.

What is your priority?

Employment is one of my top priorities. We are working on a plan to save the vanishing industry and setting up the agro industry in the region.

What is your concern about Punjab?

About 10 lakh Punjabis were killed during the Partition. People also paid a price during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971. People need due recognition for the sacrifices they made. The Centre has consistently ignored Punjab. Punjab never got its attention and also its share.

You were stripped of the important portfolio of Panchayats and Rural Development Ministry. What is your take?

The Chief Minister wanted me to concentrate more on the NRI Affairs Ministry and I have my hands full.

The party could not deliver its guarantee of a drug-free Punjab and financial benefit of Rs 1,000 per month to all women. Any comments?

My government broke the nexus of drug operators. The delivery of contraband by drones from Pakistan remains a matter of concern. The CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to find a solution in this regard. Wait for some more time and people will see the results.

