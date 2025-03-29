World Theatre Day: Spotlight on resistance, hope

Three plays were performed by the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee at the local Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall on the occasion of World Theatre Day on Thursday, delivering a powerful message about the attacks on people by imperialist and indigenous corporate houses. The plays emphasized the need to remain united and take the path of struggle with people's power.

While lighting the lamp at the Shaheed Vishnu Ganesh Pingle Hall, built in the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall, Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee General Secretary Prithipal Singh Marimegha, Cultural Wing Convener Amolak Singh, Finance Secretary Sital Singh Sangha, Senior Trustee Surinder Kumari Kochhar, Gurmeet Singh, and directors of the three drama teams—Harjit Singh, Neeraj Kaushik, and Ashok Kalyan—highlighted the importance of strengthening the bond between theatre, life, and struggle as the need of the hour.

Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee General Secretary Prithipal Singh Marimegha stated that the Ghadri patriots and all movements associated with them have always given prominence to pro-people theatre. He added that the doors of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall are always open for such theatre.

Advertisement

Cultural Wing Convener Amolak Singh remarked that the theatre of life does not have just a single day; it flows like rivers every day, filling society with the colors of a new, happy, and harmonious life.

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Amolak Singh shared the essence of the message from stage director and writer Geodoros Terzopoulos, which is recognized worldwide. The message emphasized that theatre inspires life, once imprisoned in a cage, to communicate and fly. It creates awareness and encourages the search for answers to unresolved questions.

Advertisement

The first play, 'Ik Bata Zero', written by Davinder Gill and directed by Harjit, was performed by the Chele Rang Manch team. This play opened new doors, illustrating how institutions like American imperialism and the World Trade Organization are implementing policies and black laws to destroy agriculture, while simultaneously blaming the sons of these farms for the suffering of farmers and laborers. Baljit Bal introduced the actors in a captivating manner.

The second play, 'Zanjirein', written and directed by Neeraj Kaushik of Style Arts Association, conveyed the message that our historical heritage, which was gloriously reclaimed during our country’s struggle for independence, is now being tarnished. Today, our youth are being humiliated by being put in handcuffs and shackles, sent back like cattle. The play successfully conveyed the message of keeping the torch of glorious history burning.

The third play, 'Inquilab Zindabad', written by legendary playwright Gursharan Singh and directed by Ashok Kalyan, was performed by the Friends Theatre Group. The play highlighted that there is still a long way to go in creating the system envisioned by Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his companions to realise their dreams.