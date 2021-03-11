Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Chandigarh, May 20

Bunny Sandhu, a close friend of Navjot Singh Sidhu-- who was acquitted in the same road rage case--on Friday met the Congress leader at the latter’s residence in Yadavindra Enclave .

Bunny has been a close friend of Sidhu since school days. He said that he was worried and sad that Sidhu has to face imprisonment in over three-decade-old case.

Bunny, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court as a co-accused in the same case in 2018, was earlier charged by the prosecution of being present with Sidhu.

“Sidhu and Sandhu were allegedly present in a Gypsy parked near Sheranwala Gate Crossing on December 27, 1988, while Gurnam was on his way to a bank in a Maruti car with two others.

As the deceased asked the Gypsy occupants to give them way, he was beaten up by the accused who fled the scene. Gurnam was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the prosecution had claimed in the Supreme court in 2018, which later acquitted Bunny Sandhu of the charges.

Sidhu and his friend Sandhu were initially tried for murder, but the trial court in September 1999 acquitted the cricketer-turned-politician.

However, the high court reversed the verdict and held him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the death of Gurnam Singh in Patiala.