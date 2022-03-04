Worried over kids’ safety, parents meet Shekhawat

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 3

Following an advisory of the Indian Embassy to leave Kharkiv before 6 pm (Ukraine time) on Wednesday, many Indian students walked a distance of 11 km to a shelter home at a school hostel in Pesochin last evening.

Muktsar youth returns Simarpreet Singh, an MBBS student at Uzhhorod National University in Zakarpattia Oblast, on Thursday reached his native Udekaran village in Muktsar. He said, “I am thankful to the Indian Embassy for safely evacuating a number of students.”

Some parents said now they were staying there as no further arrangements had been made for their evacuation.

A delegation of five parents and two local BJP leaders today met Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in Chandigarh, requesting him to make arrangements to evacuate students from Pesochin.

Muktsar resident Ashok Chawla, whose son Aneesh is a first-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said, “The embassy is issuing advisories, asking students to reach borders. Some of the countries are 1,800 km away from Kharkiv. How can they get any conveyance to cover such a long distance? We have requested the Union Minister to evacuate our children from Pesochin or provide a safe passage to enter Russia, which is much closer.”

Some parents also met the DC seeking the evacuation of children. The IMA has also come in their support.