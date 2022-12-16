Wrong linking of Aadhaar number costs Ropar man Rs 2.4 L

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 15

A resident of Bharatgarh village lost Rs 2.4 lakh as another account holder of the same bank branch allegedly withdrew money from his account.

Complainant Sanjeev Kumar said he had opened an account in 2015 and he came to know about the money being withdrawn last month. He said the transactions took place between July and November. Sanjiv alleged the bank officials attached Aadhaar card of a resident of Bada Pind village with his account number.

Branch Manager Namrata said the person had been identified. She said Aadhaar card number of a Bara Pind resident, who also has a bank account in the same branch, was reportedly attached with the account of the complainant. The suspect had withdrawn money through vendors using Aadhaar enabled Payment System.

"We are probing under what circumstances Aadhaar card number of the suspect was attached with account number of Sanjiv," she said.

