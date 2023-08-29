‘Yaariyan 2’ visuals against Sikh rehat maryada: SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised strong objections over the visuals of an upcoming movie “Yaariyan 2”.

The SGPC demanded that such scenes should be excluded as these defied the Sikh “rehat maryada”.

In a song titled “Saure Ghar”, a clean-shaven actor can be seen wearing a kirpan (symbol of Sikh faith).

The SGPC has taken cognisance of it as only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear ‘kirpan’ (one of the five religious symbols).

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has sought the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to remove the objectionable visuals.

“If the trailer of the movie is not removed from channels and social media platforms, we will initiate legal proceedings,” he said.

