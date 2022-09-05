Yadav quits SKM panel, to focus on people's movement

New Delhi: Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on Sunday resigned from the coordination committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. “To give priority to coordination between all mass movements and Opposition parties, I should be relieved of the responsibility of the Coordination Committee of the SKM,” Yadav wrote in his resignation letter. TNS
Cane farmers end dharna after meeting minister
Phagwara: Sugarcane farmers, who had been protesting on the Phagwara highway, on Sunday agreed to lift their dharna after Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met their representatives in Amritsar. Dhaliwal said the government had got Rs 23.76 crore from the sale of the defaulting mill's property in Haryana and dues of sugarcane farmers would be paid soon. OC
Sandhwan meets former Canadian Premier Dosanjh
Chandigarh: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan met with former Premier of British Columbia Ujjal Dosanjh, his family members and other dignitaries at his residence in Vancouver on Saturday evening. The two discussed agriculture, dairy farming, culture, sports, science and technology. TNS
Govt file covers to have slogans against social evils
Chandigarh: The Printing and Stationery Department has taken up a unique initiative to create awareness against social evils through government file covers. Which will bear slogans such as ‘Stop Corruption, Bring Reforms’, ‘Eradicate Narcotics’ ‘Every Man Grows Trees’, ‘Jal Hai To Kal Hai’ and ‘Padho te Padhao’ with associated logos affixed.
