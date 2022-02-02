Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Patiala, February 1
Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, is completing 74 years of existence tomorrow. Following the Covid curbs, the celebrations have been postponed for a year.
“Foundation Day marks the beginning of a new journey. And one such a journey began 74 years ago when YPS, Patiala, was founded on February 2, 1948. And today, the school enters the 75th glorious year of its existence. It’s a proud moment and a memorable day for us,” says school Director, Major Gen Sanjiv Varma (retd).
“We have come a long way, from 150 odd students to over 1,400. We have recently added an indoor auditorium, while a cricket pavilion, boxing hall, basketball court, shooting and archery ranges, bigger swimming pool and AstroTurfs will be ready soon,” says Raja Malvinder Singh, chairperson, YPS Board of Governors.
“Our focus is to turn this school into a complete boarding facility eventually. As the joint family culture is shrinking, the need of the hour is a complete boarding school for better education and overall development of the children,” Raja Malvinder adds. —
