Yatra will not reduce internal strife in Congress, says Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 15

Former MP and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will not reduce the internal strife of the Congress, especially in Rajasthan, and by the time the yatra reaches Srinagar, the conflict is likely to intensify further.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function in Sriganganagar today, Jakhar said the Congress was repeating the same mistakes in Rajasthan, which were committed in Punjab before the Vidhan Sabha poll and the party has not learned any lesson from the Punjab blunders.

“The way the Congress leadership tried to impose a person not acceptable to all in Punjab and suffered the consequences, the same is happening in Rajasthan,” said Jakhar, adding that Rahul, during the Yatra, has taken concrete steps to change his image from casual politician to a serious one but despite this, he is not fit for politics.