Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

Exactly a year after a person was reportedly beaten to death for trying to commit sacrilege at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple (on December 18, 2021), his identity remains a mystery.

Golden Temple sacrilege bid suspect. File photo

The incident was captured by a private satellite TV channel, which was recording the Gurbani Kirtan. A video clip of the incident in which a man jumped off the metal grill inside the complex had gone viral on social media. He was nabbed by SGPC employees and whisked away. His body was later found near the SGPC office within the temple complex.

The SGPC had termed the sacrilege bid a conspiracy against the Sikh faith and had sought a thorough probe to expose the forces behind it.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP (Law and Order), said they were waiting for the response from police departments of the rest of the country as they had shared with them photographs of the deceased. He said the police were in touch with the SGPC, which had constituted a team in this regard and fixed an amount of Rs 5 lakh as reward for the identification.

#Golden Temple Amritsar #sacrilege #Sikhs