Faridkot: Year on, librarians called for certificate verification

Over a year after the Education Department had handed over appointment letters to 693 newly recruited librarians for government schools, the department has now summoned these teachers for the verification of their essential qualification certificates.

They have been asked to reach the office of the Director, School Education (Secondary), with their original certificates and documents as evidence on December 13.

The process to recruit the 693 librarians was started in April 2021 and in October 2021, the candidates were handed over their appointment letters. However, some candidates who claimed to have passed the test for the posts had challenged these appointments, alleging that they were ignored by the department.

In a writ petition in the High Court, these candidates claimed that the department had held the candidatures of all those who had obtained their degree or diplomas in library science from institutes and universities outside Punjab in abeyance for appointment till verification of their essential qualification certificates.

Observing that the department was seemingly in a hurry to offer appointments in favour of all those candidates, who have obtained their essential qualifications through distance mode from outside Punjab without any proper verification, the High Court had restrained the department from issuing the offer of appointment in favour of the candidates, unless there was proper satisfaction recorded by the appointing authority to the effect that essential qualification certificates of the candidates were in consonance with the advertisement/service rules.

In view of the HC orders, the department has summoned the candidates for the verification of their certificates. In its order, the HC had observed on August 5, 2022, that a casual approach on the part of departments leads to the perennial litigation on account of subsequent cancellation of appointment / termination of service, including passing of the dismissal orders and that there are numerous writ petitions pending in this regard. — TNS

