Year on, no action against cops for failing to curb violence outside Patiala temple

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 27

Almost a year after confrontation between two groups outside a temple in the city, the state government is yet to take action against erring cops on duty, who failed to curb violence.

On April 29, officers on duty had reportedly failed to curb a clash between two religious groups outside Patiala’s Kali Mata Temple. The incident left four persons injured and created a tense situation across the state.

Officers of the rank of SPs, DSPs and SHO had failed to avert a clash, despite having prior information. This was the first major law and order problem for the Bhagwant Mann-led government after it took over the state reigns last year.

Purported lapses by men in khaki Cops failed to erect barricades flyover No 21 to stop agitators from approaching temple

A cop near Khanda Chowk didn’t inform seniors about armed men moving to attack other group

There was no barricading at entry points to temple and a handful of cops were deputed outside

Most cops didn’t have shields to protect themselves from stone pelting or batons to disperse agitators

Later, Mann had chaired a high-level meeting, which was attended by the then DGP VK Bhawra. He ordered an inquiry into the clashes, while the then Patiala IG Rakesh Aggarwal and SSP Nanak Singh were shifted.

Interestingly, a year after the probe was ordered, the on-duty DSPs, SP-level officers and SHOs deputed to avoid any such confrontation, are yet to face any action for lapses.

A senior official said “the report clearly nailed some officers” who failed to act and were found “negligent”.

B Chandra Sekhar, ADGP-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation (BoI), had conducted an investigation and submitted his report after grilling over a “dozen senior cops”.

Sources in the Home Department said the report was “submitted to the DGP office” but it was sent back to BoI. Lapses on part of the police led to gunshots being fired after stone-throwing and a face-off between members of a group that calls itself Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and pro-Khalistan activists in April 2022.

The sources said despite over 100 policemen present near Khanda Chowk, a DSP ordered them to assemble inside a garden from where they could not come out on time when the protesters started marching towards the temple.

The sources said other officials could not even arrange enough barricades on roads and no nakas were laid. SSP Nanak Singh had to run from one spot to another to prevent the clash. The agitators reached outside the temple gates when stone-throwing started from both sides and some shots were fired, they said.

When contacted, the DGP office asked a senior IPS officer, privy to the developments, to comment on the issue. “The report was submitted by the Director, BoI, but some points needed more clarification. So, it is yet to be finalised yet.”