Year on, no arrest over lapses in PM Modi's security in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 4

It’s been a year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to turn back from the outskirts of this border district following a road blockade by farmers due to which his cavalcade remained stranded for over 15 minutes at an elevated road, triggering a nationwide debate over the breach in his security.

However, to date no action has been initiated against the protesters involved in the act.

Moreover, the ambitious project of setting up of a PGI Satellite Centre is still awaiting the laying of its foundation stone. Besides, Modi was also to inaugurate a host of other projects worth Rs 42,750 crore, including 669-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway two new medical colleges and 100-bed hospitals at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur that were to be developed at a cost of around Rs 325 crore each.

In August last year, the inquiry committee submitted its report to the MHA in which it had reportedly indicted few police and civil officials, however, uncertainty continues to prevail over its status till date.

#Ferozepur #narendra modi