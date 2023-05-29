 Year on, parents’ fight for justice far from over : The Tribune India

Sidhu Moosewala killing

Year on, parents’ fight for justice far from over

Year on, parents' fight for justice far from over


Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 28

A year after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his parents have knocked on every possible door in their pursuit of justice. The singer was gunned down by six shooters in Mansa on May 29 last year.

Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have approached politicians and organisations in the UK and Canada, held a protest outside the Punjab Assembly and flagged the matter during the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

For the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government and the Punjab Police, the status of the investigation is open, but they largely believe jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the kingpin in the murder conspiracy.

“Till we get a definite clue about the involvement of some other Punjabi singers or persons from the music and film industry, as alleged by Moosewala's parents, the conspiracy is limited to the gangsters,” said senior police officials investigating the case. “We have not closed the investigation. But nothing has come out of the questioning of the suspects named by the family,” officials add.

Upset over the claim of the police, Charan Kaur said, “They have failed to unravel the whole conspiracy. My son was killed in the prime of his youth. The police have arrested many persons and killed two shooters in an encounter, but they have been unable to answer our questions.”

“Who was responsible for pruning the security of our son? Why has no action been taken against those persons who made this information public? Why is Bishnoi treated a ‘VIP criminal’ and even ‘allowed’ to give interviews to TV channels from the jail? Who gave the money to the shooters?” Moosewala’s parents have asked at several platforms.

The police said of the 31 nominated accused, 25 had been arrested, two eliminated and four were absconding.

Key accused Goldy, 3 others still on run

Goldy Brar: Likely in Canada, planned the killing; red corner notice already issued

Anmol Bishnoi: Lawrence’s younger brother, was part of murder conspiracy; red corner notice issued

Sachin Bishnoi: Provided logistical support and planned the killing; detained in Azerbaijan, his extradition proceedings underway

Joginder Joga: Provided weapons to shooters; declared a proclaimed offender, whereabouts unknown

